Romania Ranks 12th In Europe By Chocolate Production



With a production of 34 million kilograms of chocolate in 2017, Romania ranked 12th in the European Union in this department, Eurostat data show. Romania's chocolate production stood at EUR123 million by value. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]