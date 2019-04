Carturesti To Open Bookstore On Groundfloor Of America House Office Building In Bucharest



Bookstore chain Carturesti of entrepreneurs Nicoleta Dumitru and Serban Radu, will be opening a bookstore on the ground floor of America House office building, located in Bucharest’s Victoriei Square, at the end of May 2019. Carturesti To Open Bookstore On Groundfloor Of America House Office Building In Bucharest.Bookstore chain Carturesti of entrepreneurs Nicoleta Dumitru and Serban Radu, will be opening a bookstore on the ground floor of America House office building, located in Bucharest’s Victoriei Square, at the end of May 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]