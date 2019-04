MOL Romania Provides RON700,000 To Finance Several Environmental Protection Projects



MOL Romania, the local division of Hungarian oil group MOL, provides nearly RON700,000 for the implementation of some environmental protection projects. MOL Romania Provides RON700,000 To Finance Several Environmental Protection Projects.MOL Romania, the local division of Hungarian oil group MOL, provides nearly RON700,000 for the implementation of some environmental protection projects. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]