SIF Moldova Approves Distribution Of Dividends At 2.6% Yield



Shareholders of regional investment fund SIF Moldova (SIF2.RO) have approved, within their general meeting on April 18, the distribution of a gross dividend of RON0.0304 per share, at a 2.6% yield, calculated by ZF based on current trading.