Selgros to Open Store in Baia Mare, Expects 6% to 7% Growth in 2019



Selgros Cash & Carry, which arrived in Romania in 2001, will open a new store this year, in Baia Mare. The company has a network of 22 stores in Romania at the moment, four of which small format stores of about 4,000 square meters and the rest larger, of about 10,000 square meters.