Buildings on Calea Victoriei come to life at Spotlight



Several buildings on Calea Victoriei were animated by a show of lights, and various installations, some of them interactive, that caught the attention of the passers-by due to the novelty of the light works on Thursday evening on the first day of the Spotlight Festival. President Klaus Iohannis watched one of the installations at the Spotlight International Light Festival located around King Carol I’s equestrian statue. Previously, he attended the official opening of the Romania-France Season, which took place at the National Arts Museum of Romania. At 21:00hrs, the audience at Spotlight was able to listen to the electronic rhythms prepared for the event by the French artist Bob Sinclar, one of the world’s most respected DJs, in the George Enescu Square. The concert was preceded by a warm-up with DJ Andi. Spotlight’s main route is Calea Victoriei, Lipscani Street and University Square, and the schedule for the remaining three days is the same as on Thursday, from 20:00hrs until midnight. Traffic is restricted in the area during the event, between 20:00hrs and 23:55hrs: on Calea Victoriei, between C.A. Rosetti and Queen Elisabeth Boulevard; Calea Victoriei, between Queen Elisabeth Boulevard and Splaiul Independentei. On Calea Victoriei on Thursday evening there were many people of all ages, and the George Enescu Square was full. Some of the passers-by captured the special effects of the light play on their mobile devices. Others came equipped with camera. The main attraction for the children was Wave-Field, an interactive rocking chair system that the little ones were fascinated to try. It is located in the vicinity of the National Arts Museum of Romania. Another interactive device that attracted them was Stratum in Revolutiei Square, the Iuliu Maniu memorial. Children got mesmerised by the light and sound effects upon interacting with this installation. Discoballs in the vicinity of the Muzica store also delighted the passers-by. Dancing stars is a project designed in collaboration with the European Commission Representation in Romania, which includes light works befitting the theme of this year’s edition of the EuropeLights festival, according to ARCUB. The Brancusi video mapping, which is an interpretation of the works of the famous Romanian artist and could be seen before the CEC Palace, was very successful as well. Several passers-by took pictures of Intrude, an installation that reminds people of the cuteness of rabbits, located on Calea Victoriei, the Lipscani Street crossroad. The Wheel of Time in the vicinity of the Novotel Hotel and the Phone Palace provided night and day visual navigation, through all the seasons of the year, with the aid of an interactive rudder placed in front of the buildings hosting the projection. On the facade of the Odeon Theatre House, Urban Pinball, a pinball-inspired multimedia installation, can be seen, while the Lightpong, which drew inspiration from the Pong computer game, is on the facade of the National Military Club. On the Grand Hotel du Boulevard, the logo of the Spotlight festival came to life through the Grand Lights Boulevard. The Pavilion of the University Square represents an open sound and light structure that allows public access to the interior. BeeHive is projected on the facade of the Rosenthal Bloc, and Tensegrity tells the history of the neon lights and can be enjoyed in the area of the Bucharest General Police Department. Another interactive installation, Luminuits, on 15 Calea Victoriei, becomes visible through the light triggered by the participants. Wish Blow symbolises the power of hope and can be found in the National Bank of Romania area. Absorbed by Light, at the National History Museum of Romania, has a cast of characters designed by the British artist Gali May Lucas and made by the Berlin-based sculptor Karoline Hinz. Lighting Europe takes a look at both cultural diversity and similarities across European countries, according to ARCUB. It can be seen in the Romanian Lottery Palace area. According to ARCUB, at Spotlight, works by foreign and Romanian artists combine arts with the most innovative techniques to express the European values that support the theme of the 5th edition of the EuropeLights festival, while also marking two major events of the year: the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union and the opening of the France - Romania Season in Bucharest. AGERPRES (RO- author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Absorbed by Light, at the National History Museum of Romania, has a cast of characters designed by the British artist Gali May Lucas and made by the Berlin-based sculptor Karoline Hinz. Lighting Europe takes a look at both cultural diversity and similarities across European countries, according to ARCUB. It can be seen in the Romanian Lottery Palace area. According to ARCUB, at Spotlight, works by foreign and Romanian artists combine arts with the most innovative techniques to express the European values that support the theme of the 5th edition of the EuropeLights festival, while also marking two major events of the year: the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union and the opening of the France - Romania Season in Bucharest.

