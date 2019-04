Alumil Eyes 18% Lower Turnover, Of RON77M, But Triple Net Profit, Of RON1.7M, YoY In 2019



Romanian aluminum processor Alumil Rom Industry (ALU.RO) targets a turnover of RON77.09 million in 2019, down 18% from RON94.3 million in 2018, and a net profit of RON1.74 million, compared with RON535,602 in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]