Publicis Groupe Romania said it launched the Spark Foundry agency in Romania and the appointment of Valeriu Galani to the position of Business Leader of the new company. Publicis Groupe Romania Launches Spark Foundry Agency In Romania.Publicis Groupe Romania said it launched the Spark Foundry agency in Romania and the appointment of Valeriu Galani to the position of Business Leader of the new company. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]