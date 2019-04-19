Engie Romania grants scholarships of 700 lei/months to Bucharest, Brasov pupils in dual education



Engie Romania invests 5 million lei for the qualification of about 120 young professionals from Bucharest and Brasov, who will receive a scholarship of up to 700 lei per month plus transport and meal through the "Energy for my job," program, the company announced on Friday. Since 2018, Engie set up the first dual vocational classes at the Mihai Bravu Technical College in Bucharest, in partnership with the Hans Across Romania Association, the Ministry of Education, the National Authority for Vocational Training in the Dual System and District 3 Hall. The 58 young people who have opted for this three-year education form combine theory with practice and they become skilled in plumbing and gas installations. Starting with the next school year, Engie will continue the program with another class in Bucharest and set up such a class in Brasov, at the Mircea Cristea Technical College. "The lack of qualified staff has become a pressing problem, which has increased from year to year. During the period 2017-2018, we managed to attract in the company 50 young plumbers, in the junior plumber program, but the need is much larger," said Eric Stab, General Manager of Engie Romania, at an event organized on Friday by the company at the Distrigaz Sud Networks, where the high school pupils are practicing. According to him, safe operation of the installations is an indispensable condition for the proper gas supply. The pupils who opt for the "Energy for my job" program receive additional benefits compared to the 200-leu monthly scholarship granted by the Romanian state. They will receive from the energy company a 500-leu a month scholarship, to which a merit scholarship of 200 lei can be added, depending on the school results. In addition, Engie covers pre-urban transport costs of up to 150 lei per month, provides urban transport and lunch during the practice. At the end of the three years of study, pupils receive certification and have the opportunity to work in the Engie group.AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

