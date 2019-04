OMV Petrom Shareholders Approve RON4.17B Investment Budget For 2019



Shareholders of OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) approved Friday, within their ordinary general meeting, the company's budget for 2019, which envisages investments of approximately RON4.17 billion in 2019, the company said Friday.