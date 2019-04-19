France’s Ambassador to Romania: Face-off in Rouen could have been Fed Cup final



France's Ambassador to Romania Michele Ramis told AGERPRES on Friday that the Fed Cup face-off between France and Romania in Rouen could have been the very final of the competition, considering that both teams are made up of exceptional players. "I wish you good luck and a nice match for the tennis players in France and Romania who will face off in the Fed Cup semifinals in Rouen on April 20 and 21. This semifinal might as well be a final because in both teams there are exceptional players, the popularity of whom demonstrates the passion of our countries for tennis and sports values," Ramis said. The diplomat mentioned that France has been for the Romanian tennis players a scene they shone on, referring to the fact that both Virginia Ruzici and Simona Halep won the Roland Garros tournament. "From Virginia Ruzici to Simona Halep, France, the great organizer of sports events, was a scene that Romanian athletes shone on and I hope that the Romanians will go in great numbers to Rouen in order to support their team and to discover or rediscover France, all the more so as we are in the full swing of the France-Romania Season, a special period that proposes a new perspective on the two countries," added Michele Ramis.AGERPRES(RO - author: Adrian Tone, editor : Adrian Dragut; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)