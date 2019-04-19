PM Dancila: PSD, only party there for Romania’s citizens, that defends Romania abroad
Romania and Romanians need the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.), because it is the only party that is there for Romania’s citizens and defends Romania abroad, Premier Viorica Dancila, the PSD’s executive president stated at the PSD Botosani County Election Conference.
"We have a governing program, a very good governing program, a governing program that had as its central objective the citizen, a governing program in which we included the increase of income, investments, we included the approach of different sectors of activity, we included our foreign affairs action. With effort and with the support of each of you, we are able to put this governing program into practice. It is not easy, it is not easy for me. I think I have been the most attacked prime minister after 1989, but I did not and will not take a step backwards, because I have a duty to the citizens of this country, I have a duty to my country, I have a duty to those who have given me this trust, I am referring to the PSD leader, Liviu Dragnea, to the leadership of the party, I am referring to all the counties that have supported me," Viorica Dancila said.
The prime minister added that, over time, the PSD learned the "verb to build".
"Together with you, I have put brick over brick. Others came and conjugated the verb to demolish. They demolished, we started from scratch again. Romania and Romanians no longer afford experiences, we need to follow the same path together. (...) Our country project, our project for Romania includes the citizens of Romania, the others’ project, based on offenses, based on criminal complaints, based on an attack on a person, based on a plan of hatred and division, is not beneficial for any of us, and it is not beneficial for the country," Dancila said.
The PSD Chief Executive added that the May 26 elections to the European Parliament are very important because decisions are being made in Brussels, "70 percent of the decisions made in Brussels are harmonized in our legislation. We must take care that Romania’s proposals and reality are found in a Union with so much diversity (...) . That is why we need devoted people, patriots to know the reality of Romania, to fight for it, so that it is reflected in the laws that they will have to enforce. To be dignified in the European Union does not mean not to be pro-European, but the Romanian people have always been a worthy people, a brave people, a people who haven’t allowed themselves to be run down," PM Dancila said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)
