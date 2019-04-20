Iohannis: In Romania, anti-Semitic, xenophobic and racist manifestations must be harshly sanctioned



President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent a message on the occasion of the Pesach holiday, in which he reaffirms his commitment to protect the rights of citizens belonging to national minorities and the spiritual and cultural heritage of the ethnic minorities, according to a Presidential Administration release. "Once more, I condemn the actions that damage the freedom of conscience and taint the memory of the Holocaust. In Romania, the anti-Semitic, xenophobic and racist manifestations must be harshly sanctioned, with celerity, in accordance with the legislation in the area," Iohannis said in the message presented by presidential adviser Sergiu Nistor at the Great Synagogue in Bucharest. According to the head of state, the Jewish community has "definitely contributed to the modernity and prosperity of our country, to the independence and national unity, as well as to our integration in the European and North-Atlantic structures, and to assuming the democratic values." "This valuable contribution reminds us how important it is to defend, in today’s society, the ties of solidarity that make possible the harmonious living and the respect for the other," President Iohannis also shows. He addressed the leadership of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Romania and all members of the Jewish communities congratulations and wishes of prosperity. "A celebration of the liberation of the Jews from slavery and their rebirth as a free people, Pesach renews, with each celebration, the fidelity to the spiritual values of Judaism, such as dialogue, solidarity and tolerance," President Iohannis also says in his message. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) Iohannis: In Romania, anti-Semitic, xenophobic and racist manifestations must be harshly sanctioned.President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent a message on the occasion of the Pesach holiday, in which he reaffirms his commitment to protect the rights of citizens belonging to national minorities and the spiritual and cultural heritage of the ethnic minorities, according to a Presidential Administration release. "Once more, I condemn the actions that damage the freedom of conscience and taint the memory of the Holocaust. In Romania, the anti-Semitic, xenophobic and racist manifestations must be harshly sanctioned, with celerity, in accordance with the legislation in the area," Iohannis said in the message presented by presidential adviser Sergiu Nistor at the Great Synagogue in Bucharest. According to the head of state, the Jewish community has "definitely contributed to the modernity and prosperity of our country, to the independence and national unity, as well as to our integration in the European and North-Atlantic structures, and to assuming the democratic values." "This valuable contribution reminds us how important it is to defend, in today’s society, the ties of solidarity that make possible the harmonious living and the respect for the other," President Iohannis also shows. He addressed the leadership of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Romania and all members of the Jewish communities congratulations and wishes of prosperity. "A celebration of the liberation of the Jews from slavery and their rebirth as a free people, Pesach renews, with each celebration, the fidelity to the spiritual values of Judaism, such as dialogue, solidarity and tolerance," President Iohannis also says in his message. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Tennis - Fed Cup: Romania - France 1 - 0, after Simona Halep's victory AGERPRES special correspondent Teodor Ciobanu reports: Romania is leading France 1 - 0, in the Fed Cup semifinals, after Simona Halep, WTA's 2nd, defeated Kristina Mladenovic, 6 - 3, 6 - 1, on Saturday, in a match played in Kindarena in Rouen. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - (...)



BusinessMin participates in first session of Romanian-Turkish Joint Economic and Trade Committee Minister for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship Stefan-Radu Oprea participated on Friday in the first session of the Romanian-Turkish Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) and had a meeting with Turkish Commerce Minister Ruhsar Pekan, having as main discussion topics the (...)



MAE: Melescanu in Ankara, in Romania - Turkey - Poland trilateral meeting Regional and international security and the contribution to meeting NATO's goals were the topics Romanian Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu and his counterparts approached within the round of trilateral consultations of the foreign affairs ministers of Romania, Poland and Turkey, (...)



OMV Petrom Shareholders Approve RON4.17B Investment Budget For 2019 Shareholders of OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) approved Friday, within their ordinary general meeting, the company’s budget for 2019, which envisages investments of approximately RON4.17 billion in 2019, the company said Friday.



France's Ambassador to Romania: Face-off in Rouen could have been Fed Cup final France's Ambassador to Romania Michele Ramis told AGERPRES on Friday that the Fed Cup face-off between France and Romania in Rouen could have been the very final of the competition, considering that both teams are made up of exceptional players. "I wish you good luck and a nice (...)



​Romania Justice in limbo as two key officials are crossed off before Orthodox Holy Week Romania's embattled judiciary faces a period of high tension as two key officials were prompted to leave office this week and key verdicts were postponed as the country prepares for the Orthodox Holy Week. Facing mounting pressure, Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar announced his (...)



PM Dancila: PSD, only party there for Romania's citizens, that defends Romania abroad Romania and Romanians need the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.), because it is the only party that is there for Romania's citizens and defends Romania abroad, Premier Viorica Dancila, the PSD's executive president stated at the PSD Botosani County Election (...)

