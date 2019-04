Tennis - Fed Cup: Romania - France 1 - 0, after Simona Halep’s victory



AGERPRES special correspondent Teodor Ciobanu reports: Romania is leading France 1 - 0, in the Fed Cup semifinals, after Simona Halep, WTA's 2nd, defeated Kristina Mladenovic, 6 - 3, 6 - 1, on Saturday, in a match played in Kindarena in Rouen. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)