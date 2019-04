Kaufland Bought 40 Plots of Land for Expansion over Next Four Years



Kaufland, the leader of the local retail by sales, has 40 plots of land it bought in order to open ten stores a year in 2019-2022, market sources told ZF. The network currently numbers more than 120 low-price hypermarkets. Kaufland Bought 40 Plots of Land for Expansion over Next Four Years.Kaufland, the leader of the local retail by sales, has 40 plots of land it bought in order to open ten stores a year in 2019-2022, market sources told ZF. The network currently numbers more than 120 low-price hypermarkets. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]