Three-Month Money Market Rate Hits Nine-Month High Of 3.40%



The three-month money market interest rate used to calculate interests for consumer loans in lei, touched the 3.40% a year mark on Monday, the highest level since August 3, 2018, central bank data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]