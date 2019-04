BestJobs Poll: Romanian Employees Prefer Multinationals Despite Public Sector Wages Hikes



Despite double-digit wage growth in the public sector, just three out of ten employees would consider working in the public sector in the near future, according to a poll by online recruiting site BestJobs.