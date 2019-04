Nuclearelectrica Targets RON2.46B Revenue, RON350M Net Profit In 2019



Romanian nuclear power company Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) budgeted revenue of RON2.46 billion for 2019, up 8% compared with the revenue reported a year before, and a net profit of RON350 million, down 15% from a year before.