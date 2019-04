Power Holding CE Oltenia Targets RON1B Profit in 2019, Will Shed 200 Employees



Romanian state-owned energy holding CE Oltenia targets a profit of RON1 million this year after laying off 200 employees. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]