Romania imported EUR335.3 million worth of clothes in 2018, higher than EUR278.34 million a year before, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, said on Monday. Eurostat: Romania Imports EUR335.3M Worth Of Clothing Items In 2018.Romania imported EUR335.3 million worth of clothes in 2018, higher than EUR278.34 million a year before, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, said on Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]