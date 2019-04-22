Crown Custodian Margareta calls Sri Lankan attacks abominable crime, wishes speedy recovery to injured



Custodian of Romania's Crown Margareta says she is appalled by the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka's churches and public spaces, calling them "abominable crime" and wishing speedy recovery to the injured. "I am joining the Royal Family in expressing deep consternation and profound pain for the violence that has fallen on many peaceful people, locals and strangers in Sri Lanka. The attacks in Sri Lanka's churches and public places that occurred on the day Catholic believers were celebrating Easter Sunday are an abominable crime. The lives of hundreds of innocent people were taken way, while other hundreds of people will remain physically and psychologically traumatised forever. My heart goes out to the mourning families, and I wish speedy recovery to the injured," reads Margareta's message in Romanian posted on romaniaregala.ro. The series of simultaneous Sunday attacks that run over several hours have left more than 300 dead and 500 injured. Nobody has claimed the attacks yet. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)