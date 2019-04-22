Cluj-Napoca to host as a first World Experience multicultural festival
Apr 22, 2019
Cluj-Napoca to host as a first World Experience multicultural festival.
The multicultural festival World Experience, previously known as the Embassies’ Festival will take place for the first time this year in Cluj-Napoca.
Organised by the ESCU Association, the festival will be held between June 13 and 16, in several venues in Cluj-Napoca, such as the National Threatre, The Student’s House and the Casino Urban Culture Centre.
"The unheard music of the world will come to Cluj-Napoca as part of a fascinating and exotic programme of live shows, workshops and interactive music activities, such as conferences and exhibitions. For 4 days, Cluj will embrace the colours of multiculturalism, while musicians, dancers and speakers from more than 25 countries will invite the audience of all ages to discover the world and the inflections of the various music genres through an effervescent artistic programme, dedicated to the world’s cultural sound diversity, to be experienced through a series of live shows, music workshops and conferences/exhibitions," reads a release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.
The theme of the 2019 edition of the WEF is "The Unheard Music," proposing an original, exotic and contemporary journey into the world’s music and opening a door to other cultures, through the 100 emerging artists, who will take the audience on a emotional and educational journey across the globe, with the help of traditional sounds and rhythms, with modern influences, to reflect the diversity of our worlds’s musical heritage.
Tickets for one day or subscriptions for the entire festival have already been put up for sale with prices starting at 53 lei.
"The World Experience Festival’s mission is to show the richness of the arts of the world from such areas less known to the Romanian audience, as Africa, the Far East, Southeast Asia etc., in making all efforts to create a dialogue between East and West. WEF is an ambitious platform of cultural democracy wanting to encourage the listening of "the other," through a cultural and artistic content that brings into talks the universality of music and its force in unveiling the existing connections between the various cultures of the world, by showing that we communicate with each other without words," stated the head and founder of World Experience Festival, Andreea Danescu.
The artists from several corners of the world will perform in exotic shows of music and dance, some of them shown for the first time in Romania. They will also present to the audience in Cluj-Napoca the sound track from several different geographical areas of the world, like Senegal, Indonesia, Iraq, Spain, Iran, Switzerland, Sweden, France, Haiti, Egypt, India, The Netherlands etc. The audience will also be able to participate in creative workshops and conferences as part of the organised exhibitions.
The platform-festival WEF celebrates dialogue and inter-cultural synergies in a single city, sends messages of respect, tolerance and openness to other cultures and nationalities, according to the organisers. AGERPRES (RO - author: Elena Stanciu, editor: Diana Dumitru; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
