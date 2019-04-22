CCIR launches information and dialogue platform regarding EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement
Apr 22, 2019
The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR) launches, as a first in Romania, an online information and dialogue platform where the Romanian entrepreneurs can find useful information regarding the implementation of the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), where they will have the possibility to ask questions, according to a release sent to AGERPRES.
"The CCIR, in partnership with Japan’s Embassy in Bucharest, is actively involved, through various actions, in promoting and disseminating pieces of information regarding the economic partnership agreement with Japan and, implicitly, underscores the advantages which come along with the implementation of this agreement in Romania," the release mentions.
The EPA will create a commercial area with 600 million people, representing approximately 30 percent of the world GDP. Its main role is to increase the economic growth between the EU and Japan, removing the trade barriers which the business sector encounters when trading goods and services or when investing.
"Taking into account that 75.8 percent of Romania’s trade is made at intra-community level, the CCIR thinks it’s particularly important to support the intensification of the negotiation process of the EU’s free trade agreements with third countries. In the EPA context, Romania could develop new horizons in view of strengthening its bilateral relations with Japan, adapted to the realities of the moment. Japan is the 13th largest trade partner of Romania outside the EU. The value of Romanian exports to Japan reaches to 233 million euro, while the value of Romanian imports from Japan is approximately 346 million euro," the quoted source mentions.
The three main sectors targeted by the provisions of the agreement are the automotive, electronic and agricultural sectors.
The EPA brings a series of advantages both for the EU and Japan. Thus, the tariffs for 99 percent of the EU exports to Japan will be removed, Japan will eliminate custom duties for 97 percent of the commodities imported from the EU and the EU exporters will save approximately 1 billion euro per year on custom duties. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]