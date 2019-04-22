CCIR launches information and dialogue platform regarding EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement



The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR) launches, as a first in Romania, an online information and dialogue platform where the Romanian entrepreneurs can find useful information regarding the implementation of the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), where they will have the possibility to ask questions, according to a release sent to AGERPRES. "The CCIR, in partnership with Japan’s Embassy in Bucharest, is actively involved, through various actions, in promoting and disseminating pieces of information regarding the economic partnership agreement with Japan and, implicitly, underscores the advantages which come along with the implementation of this agreement in Romania," the release mentions. The EPA will create a commercial area with 600 million people, representing approximately 30 percent of the world GDP. Its main role is to increase the economic growth between the EU and Japan, removing the trade barriers which the business sector encounters when trading goods and services or when investing. "Taking into account that 75.8 percent of Romania’s trade is made at intra-community level, the CCIR thinks it’s particularly important to support the intensification of the negotiation process of the EU’s free trade agreements with third countries. In the EPA context, Romania could develop new horizons in view of strengthening its bilateral relations with Japan, adapted to the realities of the moment. Japan is the 13th largest trade partner of Romania outside the EU. The value of Romanian exports to Japan reaches to 233 million euro, while the value of Romanian imports from Japan is approximately 346 million euro," the quoted source mentions. The three main sectors targeted by the provisions of the agreement are the automotive, electronic and agricultural sectors. The EPA brings a series of advantages both for the EU and Japan. Thus, the tariffs for 99 percent of the EU exports to Japan will be removed, Japan will eliminate custom duties for 97 percent of the commodities imported from the EU and the EU exporters will save approximately 1 billion euro per year on custom duties. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) CCIR launches information and dialogue platform regarding EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement.The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR) launches, as a first in Romania, an online information and dialogue platform where the Romanian entrepreneurs can find useful information regarding the implementation of the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), where they will have the possibility to ask questions, according to a release sent to AGERPRES. "The CCIR, in partnership with Japan’s Embassy in Bucharest, is actively involved, through various actions, in promoting and disseminating pieces of information regarding the economic partnership agreement with Japan and, implicitly, underscores the advantages which come along with the implementation of this agreement in Romania," the release mentions. The EPA will create a commercial area with 600 million people, representing approximately 30 percent of the world GDP. Its main role is to increase the economic growth between the EU and Japan, removing the trade barriers which the business sector encounters when trading goods and services or when investing. "Taking into account that 75.8 percent of Romania’s trade is made at intra-community level, the CCIR thinks it’s particularly important to support the intensification of the negotiation process of the EU’s free trade agreements with third countries. In the EPA context, Romania could develop new horizons in view of strengthening its bilateral relations with Japan, adapted to the realities of the moment. Japan is the 13th largest trade partner of Romania outside the EU. The value of Romanian exports to Japan reaches to 233 million euro, while the value of Romanian imports from Japan is approximately 346 million euro," the quoted source mentions. The three main sectors targeted by the provisions of the agreement are the automotive, electronic and agricultural sectors. The EPA brings a series of advantages both for the EU and Japan. Thus, the tariffs for 99 percent of the EU exports to Japan will be removed, Japan will eliminate custom duties for 97 percent of the commodities imported from the EU and the EU exporters will save approximately 1 billion euro per year on custom duties. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Retailer C&A Resumes Expansion The C&A group, one of the top five fashion retailers in Romania is resuming fast-paced expansion after having chosen to strengthen its local business in 2017 and 2018. It plans to open at least five stores and remodel some of the existing (...)



Jewelry Retailer Teilor to Open Ten More Stores in Rest of 2019 Jewelry store chain Teilor, held by entrepreneur Florin Enache, already has 41 stores in the most important cities of the country and expansion continues in Romania and abroad. The store openings took the sales of the chain to about 120 million lei (EUR25.2 million) in (...)



Developers Working on 55,000 Apartments in Bucharest A number of 318 residential projects offering more than 55,000 homes are currently under construction in Bucharest, real estate consultant Crosspoint data show.



ING Romania To Move Its Bucharest HQ To Blue Rose Office Park As Of Sept 1 ING Bank will consolidate its operations and move its central headquarters in capital Bucharest to Blue Rose Office Park, the latest project of Portland Trust, which is under development in Expozitiei area in northern Bucharest.



Analysis: Romania Housing Prices At 2010 Level In the first quarter of 2019, prices of residential properties inched up 0.8% compared with the last quarter of 2018, according to a market report by Analize Imobiliare.



Western Europe must to pay the Eastern European countries for over 12 million workers captured in the past two decades >>> Romania wants to launch the concrete proposals, together with other states, at ECOFIN By Constantin Radut The exodus of Eastern Europe to Western Europe is one of the biggest migratory waves that have taken place over the last two centuries in Europe. According to Eurostat statistics, over (...)



Crown Custodian Margareta calls Sri Lankan attacks abominable crime, wishes speedy recovery to injured Custodian of Romania's Crown Margareta says she is appalled by the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka's churches and public spaces, calling them "abominable crime" and wishing speedy recovery to the injured. "I am joining the Royal Family in expressing deep (...)

