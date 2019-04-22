Western Europe must to pay the Eastern European countries for over 12 million workers captured in the past two decades



>>> Romania wants to launch the concrete proposals, together with other states, at ECOFIN By Constantin Radut The exodus of Eastern Europe to Western Europe is one of the biggest migratory waves that have taken place over the last two centuries in Europe. According to Eurostat statistics, over (...) Western Europe must to pay the Eastern European countries for over 12 million workers captured in the past two decades.>>> Romania wants to launch the concrete proposals, together with other states, at ECOFIN By Constantin Radut The exodus of Eastern Europe to Western Europe is one of the biggest migratory waves that have taken place over the last two centuries in Europe. According to Eurostat statistics, over (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]