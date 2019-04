ING Romania To Move Its Bucharest HQ To Blue Rose Office Park As Of Sept 1



ING Bank will consolidate its operations and move its central headquarters in capital Bucharest to Blue Rose Office Park, the latest project of Portland Trust, which is under development in Expozitiei area in northern Bucharest.