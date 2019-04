Jewelry Retailer Teilor to Open Ten More Stores in Rest of 2019



Jewelry store chain Teilor, held by entrepreneur Florin Enache, already has 41 stores in the most important cities of the country and expansion continues in Romania and abroad. The store openings took the sales of the chain to about 120 million lei (EUR25.2 million) in (...)