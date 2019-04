Romania wins singles qualifications groups of 2019 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest



The Romanian athletes have won on Monday the six qualification groups in the singles event of the 2019 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships. Ovidiu Ionescu qualified in the round of sixteen of the men’s doubles event and Elizabeta Samara/Bernadette Szocs, and Adina Diaconu/Daniela Dodean Monteiro, respectively, in the women’s doubles, while Ionescu and Szocs have made it to this phase at mixed doubles. Monday's results: Women's singles: Group 12: Daniela Dodean Monteiro - 1st place Daniela Dodean Monteiro - Ema Labosova (Slovakia) 4-0 (11-4, 11-8, 11-4, 13-11) Group 19: Irina Ciobanu - 1st place Irina Ciobanu - Rebekka Carlsen (Norway) 4-1 (11-7, 11-7, 3-11, 11-7, 11-6) Group 41: Adina Diaconu - 1st place Adina Diaconu - Rima Gufranova (Uzbekistan) 4-1 (11-4, 15-13, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9) Tour I Bernadette Szocs - Daniela Ortega (Chile) Elizabeta Samara - Chiara Colantoni (Italy) Irina Ciobanu - Stephani Loeuillette (France) Daniela Monteiro Dodean - Matilda Ekholm (Sweden) Adina Diaconu - Ho Ching Lee (Hong Kong) Men's singles: Hunor Szocs - 1st place Group 3 Hunor Szocs - Ahmad Khalil Al-Mohannadi (Qatar) 4-0 (lost by not presenting) Group 39: Cristian Pletea - 1st place Cristian Pletea - Lars Posch (Switzerland) 4-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-4, 11-4) Group 77: Rares Sipos - 1st place Rares Sipos - Carlos Machado (Spain) 4-2 (11-9, 9-11, 11-13, 16-14, 16-14, 11-9) Men's tour I Hunor Szocs - Panagiotis Gionis (Greece) Cristian Pletea - Gustavo Tsuboi (Brazil) Ovidiu Ionescu - Anton Kallberg (Sweden) Men's doubles, tour I Ovidiu Ionescu (Romania)/Alvaro Robles (Spain) - Vildan Gadiev/Kiril Skacikov (Russia) 4-0 Cristian Pletea/Rares Sipos - Siu Hang Lam/Pak Nam Ng (Hong Kong) 0-4 Round of sixteen Ovidiu Ionescu (Romania)/Alvaro Robles (Spain) - Mihai Bobocica/Niagol Stoyanov (Italy) Women's doubles, tour I Elizabeta Samara/Bernadette Szocs - Lin Gui/Jessica Yamada (Brazil) 4-0 Adina Diaconu/Daniela Monteiro Dodean - Alisa Khalid/Rebecca Plaistow (Scotland) 4-0 Round of sixteen Elizabeta Samara/Bernadette Szocs - Adriana Diaz/Melanie Diaz (Porto Rico) Adina Diaconu/Daniela Monteiro Dodean - Wing Nam Ng/Wai Yam Minnie Soo (Hong Kong) Mixed doubles, tour 1 Eliza Samara/Cristian Pletea - Chun Ting Wong/Hoi Kem Doo 0-4 Ovidiu Ionescu/Bernadette Szocs - Wang-Wei Peng/Hsien-Tzu Cheng (Taiwan) 4-0 Round of sixteen Ovidiu Ionescu/Bernadette Szocs - Marek Badowski/Natalia Bajor (Poland) Ovidiu Ionescu qualified in the round of sixteen of the men’s doubles event and Elizabeta Samara/Bernadette Szocs, and Adina Diaconu/Daniela Dodean Monteiro, respectively, in the women’s doubles, while Ionescu and Szocs have made it to this phase at mixed doubles. 