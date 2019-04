SIF Muntenia Saves 2018 Profit to Buy Back 4.59% of Its Share Capital



Shareholders of Romanian regional investment fund SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) have approved disbursing the company's RON22.7 million profit from 2018 into reserves in view of a buyback program. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]