Macroeconomic Confidence Index increases in March by 0.5 points, to 34.9 points (CFA Romania)



The CFA (Chartered Financial Analysts) Romania Macroeconomic Confidence Index increased by 0.5 points to 34.9 points in March compared to the previous month, but compared to the same month of the previous year, dropped by 12.7 points, a release of the CFA Romania investment professionals’ association informs on Tuesday. According to the quoted source, this evolution was due to the indicator’s forecasting component. Thus, the current conditions indicator decreased by 0.4 points compared to the previous month to 47.1 points (compared to the same month of the previous year, the current conditions indicator decreased by 17.1 points). The forecast indicator rose by one point to 28.9 points (as compared to the same month of the previous year, the expectations indicator dropped by 10.5 points). With regard to the euro / leu exchange rate, over 84 percent of participants anticipate a depreciation of the leu in the next 12 months (compared to the current value). Thus, the median expectations for the 6-month horizon is 4.7946, while for the 12-month horizon the median value of the expected rate is 4.8541. The anticipated inflation rate for the 12-month horizon (April 2020 / April 2019) reached a median value of 4.03 percent. The release states that it is worth noting that the interest rate for the medium-term maturities (5 years) are expected to rise, over 80 percent of the participants anticipating this evolution, as well as the anticipations of an increase in the country’s risk premium, over 88 percent of the participants anticipating this evolution. The CFA Romania Macroeconomic Confidence Index was launched in May 2011 by CFA Romania as an index that quantifies the expectations of financial analysts from Romania’s economy over one year. Moreover, the survey based on which the indicator is calculated also includes questions related to the assessment of current macroeconomic conditions. CFA Romania is the association of Romania’s investment professionals who hold the Chartered Financial Analyst title, a qualification managed by the U.S.-based CFA Institute.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) Macroeconomic Confidence Index increases in March by 0.5 points, to 34.9 points (CFA Romania).The CFA (Chartered Financial Analysts) Romania Macroeconomic Confidence Index increased by 0.5 points to 34.9 points in March compared to the previous month, but compared to the same month of the previous year, dropped by 12.7 points, a release of the CFA Romania investment professionals’ association informs on Tuesday. According to the quoted source, this evolution was due to the indicator’s forecasting component. Thus, the current conditions indicator decreased by 0.4 points compared to the previous month to 47.1 points (compared to the same month of the previous year, the current conditions indicator decreased by 17.1 points). The forecast indicator rose by one point to 28.9 points (as compared to the same month of the previous year, the expectations indicator dropped by 10.5 points). With regard to the euro / leu exchange rate, over 84 percent of participants anticipate a depreciation of the leu in the next 12 months (compared to the current value). Thus, the median expectations for the 6-month horizon is 4.7946, while for the 12-month horizon the median value of the expected rate is 4.8541. The anticipated inflation rate for the 12-month horizon (April 2020 / April 2019) reached a median value of 4.03 percent. The release states that it is worth noting that the interest rate for the medium-term maturities (5 years) are expected to rise, over 80 percent of the participants anticipating this evolution, as well as the anticipations of an increase in the country’s risk premium, over 88 percent of the participants anticipating this evolution. The CFA Romania Macroeconomic Confidence Index was launched in May 2011 by CFA Romania as an index that quantifies the expectations of financial analysts from Romania’s economy over one year. Moreover, the survey based on which the indicator is calculated also includes questions related to the assessment of current macroeconomic conditions. CFA Romania is the association of Romania’s investment professionals who hold the Chartered Financial Analyst title, a qualification managed by the U.S.-based CFA Institute.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Approves Memorandum For $2.5M Loan To Fund Justice Quarters Realty Project The Romanian Government on Wednesday approved a memorandum of the Finance Ministry for receiving a downpayment of $2.5 million from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).



Four Turkish Industrial Groups Build EUR180M Plants, Create Over 1,100 Jobs In Romania Turkish industrial group Coskunoz is investing EUR20 million in the construction of a car parts factory in the locality of Dragasani (Olt County), and nearly half of the investment is covered by state aid.



Romanian-American Joint Committee convenes to discuss schedule of bilateral, multinational exercises A schedule of bilateral and multinational exercises, including within NATO, planned to take place during the current year and in 2020 on Romania's soil was one of the main topics for discussion at a meeting of the Romanian-American Joint Committee in Bucharest on Wednesday. "The (...)



President Iohannis signs decree appointing interim ministers President Klaus Iohannis signed on Wednesday the decree appointing the interim ministers at the Justice Ministry, the European Funds Ministry and the Ministry for Romanians Abroad. Thus, the head of state signed the decree appointing Deputy PM for implementing Romania's strategic (...)



Eurostat: Romania Posts Highest Government Debt-To-GDP Ratio In EU, In 4Q/2018 Romania’s government debt reached 0.8% of the gross domestic product in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with the third quarter of 2018, being the country with the biggest increase in government debt-to-GDP ratio, during the mentioned period, data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the (...)



Dan Bucsa, UniCredit: Consumption, A Determining Factor For Romania's GDP Growth In 2019 Consumption will have the biggest contribution inRomania's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019, and investments will not contribute to the economic growth this year either, UniCredit chief economist Dan Bucsa said Wednesday.



President Iohannis tells Venice Commission delegation that PSD legislates defectively President Klaus Iohannis welcomed a delegation of the European Commission for Democracy through Law of the Council of Europe (the Venice Commission) at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Wednesday to voice dissatisfaction with what he called a defective way in which the Social Democratic (...)

