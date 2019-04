iSTYLE Buys iCenter Store in Bucharest, Reaches Ten Stores in Romania



Apple reseller iSTYLE Retail has acquired the iCentre store in Promenada shopping mall in Bucharest, reaching ten stores in Bucharest and main cities in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]