Romanian students safely repatriated from Sri Lanka



A group of visiting students from a high school of the Romanian city of Iasi on Tuesday were safely repatriated from Sri Lanka to Romania, according to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE). The students received support from officials of the Embassy of Romania in Colombo and the Honorary Consulate of Romania in Kandy, and they were escorted by local police to Colombo International Airport, according to an MAE response to AGERPRES. At the same time, to facilitate a connection to Bucharest, the Romanian citizens received support from the Romanian Embassy in Doha as well. Officials of the Embassy of Romania in Colombo have been in constant contact with local authorities and Romanian citizens, and found that the Romanians there were out of harm’s way. MAE says affected Romanian citizens may request consular assistance at the Romanian Embassy in Colombo by dialling 0094 11 2676520. The calls are redirected to the Centre for Contact and Support for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by call centre operators 24/7. There is also an emergency number of the diplomatic mission that can be called: 0094 777 88 2539. The Embassy of Romania in Colombo stays focused on the latest developments, keeping in touch with the Romanian citizens living in the area and with the local authorities for consular assistance. A MAE task force is continuing its activity and new data will be released as they become available from the Embassy of Romania in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka’s Easter Sunday bombing toll has reached 310 dead on Tuesday after more injured people died from their injuries France’s AFP news agency reports. Sri Lankan authorities have detained up to 40 people in an investigation in these attacks attributed to a local Islamic movement, the National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ), according to police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Romanian students safely repatriated from Sri Lanka.A group of visiting students from a high school of the Romanian city of Iasi on Tuesday were safely repatriated from Sri Lanka to Romania, according to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE). The students received support from officials of the Embassy of Romania in Colombo and the Honorary Consulate of Romania in Kandy, and they were escorted by local police to Colombo International Airport, according to an MAE response to AGERPRES. At the same time, to facilitate a connection to Bucharest, the Romanian citizens received support from the Romanian Embassy in Doha as well. Officials of the Embassy of Romania in Colombo have been in constant contact with local authorities and Romanian citizens, and found that the Romanians there were out of harm’s way. MAE says affected Romanian citizens may request consular assistance at the Romanian Embassy in Colombo by dialling 0094 11 2676520. The calls are redirected to the Centre for Contact and Support for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by call centre operators 24/7. There is also an emergency number of the diplomatic mission that can be called: 0094 777 88 2539. The Embassy of Romania in Colombo stays focused on the latest developments, keeping in touch with the Romanian citizens living in the area and with the local authorities for consular assistance. A MAE task force is continuing its activity and new data will be released as they become available from the Embassy of Romania in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka’s Easter Sunday bombing toll has reached 310 dead on Tuesday after more injured people died from their injuries France’s AFP news agency reports. Sri Lankan authorities have detained up to 40 people in an investigation in these attacks attributed to a local Islamic movement, the National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ), according to police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

