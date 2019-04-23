Nuclearelectrica and China General Nuclear Power sign the agreement for the reactors 3 and 4 of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant



>>> The investment will take place in a public-private partnership >>> The value of the investment is over 6 billion euros By Edwig Ban On 9 May, the final form of the agreement between Nuclearelectrica Romania and China Nuclear Power will be signed for the company that will build in the (...) Nuclearelectrica and China General Nuclear Power sign the agreement for the reactors 3 and 4 of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant.>>> The investment will take place in a public-private partnership >>> The value of the investment is over 6 billion euros By Edwig Ban On 9 May, the final form of the agreement between Nuclearelectrica Romania and China Nuclear Power will be signed for the company that will build in the (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]