CFA: Financial Analysts’ Confidence In Romanian Economy Grows Marginally In March



Financial analysts' confidence in Romania's economy grew marginally in March compared with February, while the leu is seen depreciating and inflation rising, according to the macroeconomic confidence index measured by CFA Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]