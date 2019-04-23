Eurostat: Romania's Government Deficit at 3% of GDP in 2018
Apr 23, 2019
Eurostat: Romania's Government Deficit at 3% of GDP in 2018.
Romania ran a government deficit of 3% of gross domestic product in 2018, Eurostat data showed Tuesday.
