President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that the government reshuffle proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is "some sort of hoax," mentioning that he doesn't accept it "the way it was proposed." "I have analysed the entire situation and, in my opinion, this reshuffle is some sort of hoax, it has nothing to do with the improvement of the act of governance. (...) I don't accept this reshuffle the way it was proposed," Iohannis stated at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)