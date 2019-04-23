DefMin Les says land forces should have modern capabilities, systems



For the accomplishment of their specific missions, the land forces must have modern, flexible and efficient capabilities and systems interoperable with those of other NATO countries, Romania's Defence Minister Gabriel Les said on Tuesday. According to a press release issued by the National Defence Ministry (MApN), Les and Chief of General Defence Staff Nicolae Ciuca, participated in a military ceremony dedicated to the 160th anniversary of the Romanian Land Forces, organised in Bucharest. "On this important day, we are thinking of our troops in the war zones most of whom are your comrades in the land forces. We are also closely and optimistically following the condition of the two injured persons transferred to the Landstuhl Military Hospital in Germany as well as those left in the Kandahar Military Base, and our thoughts are also with their families and all the soldiers on foreign missions and operations away from home during the most important Christian celebration, the Holy Easter," Les is quoted as saying in the release. According to the minister, Romania is under an obligation to continue and intensify its national efforts related to the defence and security dimension as a NATO and EU member state, and the Land Forces must have flexible, modern, efficient capabilities and systems interoperable with those of other NATO states for the accomplishment of their specific missions. During the ceremony headed by Chief of the Land Forces Staff Ovidiu-Liviu Uifaleanu, the battle flag of the Land Forces Staff Battalion was decorated with a Military Virtue in rank of Officer with peace insignia bestowed by the President Klaus Johannis. At the same time, the family of the late General Ioan Sorin, who was at the helm of the Romanian Land Forces in the years 2004 - 2006 and 2012 - 2013, was awarded the Badge of Honour of the Land Forces. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

