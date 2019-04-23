UEFA introduces to Romanian mayors EURO 2020 match watching area concept



Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) manager in charge with the EURO 2020 hosting countries Walid Bensaoula has unveiled in Romania a concept of public areas for watching the EURO 2020 matches elsewhere than in the host city of Bucharest, according to the Romanian Football Federation. Representatives of several local administrations interested in arranging such locations were present for the unveiling at the Government House. "The public watching areas will be similar to the Fan Zone in Piata Constitutiei in Bucharest, but they will be set up according to special rules imposed by UEFA and without any financial contribution from UEFA. Thus, any locality in the country will be able to request setting up giant screens for public watching of the EURO 2020 matches in public markets, parks, or stadiums. UEFA will offer a limited number of TV broadcasting licences for free to bidders who will demonstrate that, in addition to watching matches, football fans will enjoy novel experiences and they will be entertained during the EURO 2020 and will live to the max the joy of football brought about by the European Championships," according to a FRF news statement. Organisers of these public watching venues will have to provide free trade venues to UEFA sponsors at their request. At the same time, local organisers cannot employ their own sponsors who are in competition with UEFA's. Local administrations may lodge letters of interest with the Romanian Football Federation or the Government of Romania by the end of January 2020. At the end of March, UEFA will decide which cities to give free broadcasting licences for the matches. If applicants fail to secure UEFA's stamp of approval, they will have the option to set up public watching areas by paying the UEFA a licence fee and without any obligation to the sponsors of the competition. During the final tournament, Bucharest will host four matches: 3 Group C matches scheduled for June 14, 18 and 22, 2020, and a round of 16 match scheduled for June 29, 2020. All four matches will take place at the National Arena in Bucharest. AGERPRES (RO - author: Adrian Tone, editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author; Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

