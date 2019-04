Chemical Plant Oltchim Opens Bankruptcy Procedures



The consortium of judicial administrators of insolvent chemical plant Oltchim Ramnicu Valcea has started bankruptcy procedures after the company's deadline to implement a reorganization plan expired. Chemical Plant Oltchim Opens Bankruptcy Procedures.The consortium of judicial administrators of insolvent chemical plant Oltchim Ramnicu Valcea has started bankruptcy procedures after the company's deadline to implement a reorganization plan expired. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]