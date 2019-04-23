UPDATE/President Iohannis: This reshuffle is some sort of hoax; I won’t accept it the way it was proposed
Apr 23, 2019
UPDATE/President Iohannis: This reshuffle is some sort of hoax; I won’t accept it the way it was proposed.
President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that the government reshuffle proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is "some sort of hoax," mentioning that he doesn’t accept it "the way it was proposed."
"In respect to the proposed government reshuffle, I have analysed the entire situation and, in my opinion, this reshuffle is some sort of hoax, it has nothing to do with the improvement of the act of governance, even if we needed something like this, it has absolutely nothing to do with the Romanians’ agenda or with Romania’s agenda, it is rather caused by a quarrel from within the PSD. I find this entire reshuffle void. On the other hand, we have the three resignations and, at some point, these three persons will leave, but I don’t agree with the three proposals which were made to replace the ministers who are leaving. They are inappropriate persons for the minister office and, in consequence, I don’t accept this reshuffle the way it was proposed to me. (...) The persons are simply not prepared, they don’t have the necessary posture to take over these offices," Iohannis stated at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.
The head of state announced that he won’t take note of the resignations of the three ministers with the Justice Ministry, the European Funds Ministry and the Ministry for Romanians Abroad until he knows what people will take over the portfolios.
He mentioned having had a phone conversation with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, whom he asked to either come up with other proposals for the three ministries or to propose interim ministers until the PSD comes up with candidates whom the President can accept.
The PM replied that she will think about it and come up with a solution.
"We haven’t discussed about any deadline. (...) I told Mrs Prime Minister to contact me and announce me when she has a proposal," Iohannis stated.
Last week, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila sent to President Klaus Iohannis the appointment proposals for the new ministers of the Justice Ministry, the European Funds Ministry and the Ministry for Romanians Abroad.
Deputy Eugen Nicolicea was proposed to take over the Justice Ministry, Deputy Oana Florea was proposed for the European Funds Ministry, while Senator Tit-Liviu Brailoiu was proposed to take over the Ministry for Romanians Abroad.
Furthermore, the PM sent to the Presidential Administration the proposal to remove Justice Minister Tudorel Toader from office, as well as the resignations of European Funds Minister Rovana Plumb and Minister for Romanians Abroad Natalia Intotero. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]