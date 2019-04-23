Iohannis calls gov’t restructuring attempt to bypass him, vows to consider legal action
President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday about a possible restructuring of the government in Parliament that it would be an attempt to bypass him, vowing to consider legal action when and if that happened.
"For now, we are in a situation of a requested reshuffle that I have just declined in principle. If at this stage, before I write any answer or decree, Parliament is trying a restructuring, then we will see if they succeed in Parliament, but this is what I would treat as an attempt to bypass the president; I will see with the specialist department what legal action would then be advised," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.
Earlier, he announced that the majority Social Democratic Party (PSD)’s government reshuffle was "a kind of farce," stating that he did not accept "as proposed".
Last week, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila submitted to Iohannis the picks for the new ministers of justice, European funds and minister for Romanian abroad.
Her recommendation for justice minister is MP Eugen Nicolicea; for the minister of European funds is MP Oana Florea, and for the minister of Romanians abroad is senator Tit-Liviu Brailoiu.
She also sent to the Presidential Administration a proposal to remove from office Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, and the resignations of Minister of European Funds Rovana Plumb, and the Minister for Romanians Abroad Natalia Intotero. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN -author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
