Apr 23, 2019
PM Dancila expected to submit her picks for acting ministers this evening.
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila is expected this evening to submit to President Klaus Iohannis for approval her picks for acting ministers: Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall for acting justice minister; Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici for acting minister for European funds, and Minister Radu Stefan Oprea for acting minister for Romanians abroad.
"Prime Minister Viorica Dancila believes it is unacceptable and unjustified for President Klaus Iohannis to reject the proposals for the appointment of new ministers to take over the portfolios of the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of European Funds and the Ministry for Romanians Abroad. The prime minister has also taken note of the President’s decision not to respond to the resignations of Minister of European Funds Rovana Plumb, Minister for Romanians Abroad Natalia Intotero and the Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader," the Government says in a press statement.
Dancila also said that the president "refuses" institutional collaboration. "I am a person of dialogue and I have tried, as naturally, to have a preliminary discussion with President Iohannis before this decision. I find it regrettable that the president is refusing institutional collaboration and that, through his actions, he tries to prevent the smooth running of the Romanian government. Unfortunately, the election campaign remains for President Iohannis a more important stake than the continuation of the activities of the ministries and the implementation of the governmental measures to the benefit of the Romanians," she is quoted as saying in the statement.
According to the government, Dancila’s three proposals for ministers - Oana Florea, Tit-Liviu Brsiloiu and Eugen Nicolicea - meet all the conditions required by the Constitution and the applicable organic laws, and the nominees are not incompatible as defined by the legislation in force. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
