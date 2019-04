Window and Door Maker Electric Plus to Open First Barrier Stores Abroad



Bacau-based Electric Plus, a manufacturer of PVC trim, window rolling shades and garage doors, held by businessman Adrian Garmacea, will open its first Barrier-branded stores abroad in Switzerland and Belgium. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]