ZF Mobilio ’19: Costs of National 5G Infrastructure Could Reach EUR1B per Operator



The costs of building 5G mobile communications networks with a similar coverage and quality as the current 4G infrastructure, of more than 90% of the population, could amount to EUR1 billion per operator. ZF Mobilio ’19: Costs of National 5G Infrastructure Could Reach EUR1B per Operator.The costs of building 5G mobile communications networks with a similar coverage and quality as the current 4G infrastructure, of more than 90% of the population, could amount to EUR1 billion per operator. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]