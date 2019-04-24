PSD’s Nicolicea: President Iohannis breaks last decision of Constitutional Court by denying new ministers’ nominations



The Social-Democrat deputy Eugen Nicolicea on Wednesday said that President Klaus Iohannis has broken the Constitutional Court (CCR)'s last decision by denying nomination of the new ministers' proposals. "As you noticed, it is not the first time that Mr. President breaks the CCR decisions and he has done it again, (...) the last decision of the CCR that entailed he had some obligations. He didn't observe them. (...) He violated the Court's last decision regarding the legal conflict of a constitutional nature on the government reshuffle," Nicolicea stated in Parliament. The PSD Deputy said that President Iohannis rejected the (ministers, ed. n.) nominations "because he had already refused such nominations some other time and he allowed himself to further break the Constitution". When asked whether the CCR should be notified, Nicolicea specified that "this is something to be decided by those who are entitled to". The Social-Democrat asserted that he didn't hear the president's arguments regarding the rejection of his nomination to the Ministry of Justice. As for the interim ministers' nominations for the three portfolios, Nicolicea stressed that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila observed the Constitution. With respect to a possible gov't reshuffle, Eugen Nicolicea said that "reshuffle is not done to solve legal conflicts of a constitutional nature". President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that the government reshuffle proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is "some sort of hoax," mentioning that he doesn't accept it "the way it was proposed." Premier Viorica Dancila had proposed Deputy Eugen Nicolicea for Justice Ministry, Deputy Oana Florea for European Funds Ministry and Senator Tit-Liviu Brailoiu for the Ministry for Romanians Abroad.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

