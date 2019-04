Colliers: Companies Lease 105,000 Sqm of Office Space in Bucharest in 1Q/2019



Activity on the Bucharest office market started with moderate results in the first quarter of 2019, with total demand of 105,000 sqm, of which net demand accounted for 29,000 sqm, and deliveries totaling 93,000 mp, Colliers International Romania said in a press release (...)