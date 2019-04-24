Chamber of Deputies adopts bill amending Criminal Code



The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Wednesday by a vote of 180 to 81 and two abstentions the bill amending the Criminal Code in the version approved by the Senate. Representatives of the National Liberal Party and the Save Romania Union announced that they will once again challenge the bill at the Constitutional Court. Several provisions have been removed from the initial version of the piece of legislation, as they had been declared unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court of Romania. Also, several articles that drew the opposition’s criticism were maintained because they had not been challenged or declared unconstitutional. One of these provisions refers to shorter statutes of limitation: thus the time limit for criminal liability will be of 8 years, compared to 10 years as per the law in force, when the law provides for a sentence longer than 10 years in prison, but not exceeding 20 years; and 6 years, instead of 8 years, when the law provides for more than 5 years in prison, but not exceeding 10 years. Another provision concerns the repeal of the article on negligence in office. Another change provides for a one-year term where a denunciation can be filed. "The briber shall not be punished if he denounces the deed before the criminal investigative body has been notified of it, yet no later than one year since the date of the crime," the text reads. The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body for this bill. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) Chamber of Deputies adopts bill amending Criminal Code.The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Wednesday by a vote of 180 to 81 and two abstentions the bill amending the Criminal Code in the version approved by the Senate. Representatives of the National Liberal Party and the Save Romania Union announced that they will once again challenge the bill at the Constitutional Court. Several provisions have been removed from the initial version of the piece of legislation, as they had been declared unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court of Romania. Also, several articles that drew the opposition’s criticism were maintained because they had not been challenged or declared unconstitutional. One of these provisions refers to shorter statutes of limitation: thus the time limit for criminal liability will be of 8 years, compared to 10 years as per the law in force, when the law provides for a sentence longer than 10 years in prison, but not exceeding 20 years; and 6 years, instead of 8 years, when the law provides for more than 5 years in prison, but not exceeding 10 years. Another provision concerns the repeal of the article on negligence in office. Another change provides for a one-year term where a denunciation can be filed. "The briber shall not be punished if he denounces the deed before the criminal investigative body has been notified of it, yet no later than one year since the date of the crime," the text reads. The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body for this bill. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania to host multinational military exercise involving joint training of C-27J Spartan military aircraft pilots Romania will be hosting next month a military exercise European Spartan 2019 designed as joint training for C-27J Spartan military aircraft pilots, the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN) said Thursday in a press statement. According to the cited source, the European Spartan 2019 military exercise (...)



More Than 20,000 Romanian Firms May Get EUR3M To EUR25M Financing From Poland's CVI Polish private debt company Credit Value Investments (CVI), with a EUR200 million budget earmarked for investments in the sector of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Romania, in the next two years, estimates there currently are at least 20,000 companies that can get financing from (...)



FinMin Teodorovici hopes for works on Constanta regional hospital to start this year Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici said in Tulcea on Thursday that he hopes for construction works to start on a regional hospital in Constanta County, by the end of this year. "I have a document that should have been signed by the President [of Romania] so far. If this document is (...)



Electrica Approves Distribution Of Dividends At 6.8% Yield From 2018 Net Profit Shareholders of Electrica (EL.RO), the largest electricity distributor in Romania, on Thursday approved a proposition of the company’s Board of Directors regarding the distribution of a dividend of RON0.73 per share, the equivalent of a 6.8% yield, according to ZF calculations based on stock (...)



Athletes Comaneci, Potec, Szabo, Hagi elected to 'Investing in Children, Investing in the Future' selection board Four great retired Romanian athletes - Nadia Comaneci, Camelia Potec, Gabriela Szabo and Gheorghe Hagi - have agreed to be members on the board that will select the projects submitted for funding under the - Investing in Children , Investing in the Future' Growth Programme, initiated by (...)



Chimcomplex Becomes Romania's Largest Exporter after Acquiring Oltchim Assets Romanian chemical producer Chimcomplex said Thursday it has become the country's largest exporter and its turnover grew to RON343.3 million in the first quarter, 4.6 times higher than in the same period last year, after taking over a considerable chunk of chemical plant Oltchim's (...)



Imobiliarium: Luxury Homes In Bucharest See 2% To 5% Price Declines The luxury home segment saw price decreases of 2% to 5% in some of Bucharest’s districts and more attractive offers are seen in northern Bucharest, in the city’s first, second and third districts, as well as in the surrounding Ilfov area, Imobiliarium said in a statement on (...)

