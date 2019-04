Romania Grants RON151M State Aid to Nine Investment Projects



Romania's finance ministry has signed nine financing agreements granting state aid totaling RON151.1 million to nine investment projects through a support scheme for large investments in the economy. Romania Grants RON151M State Aid to Nine Investment Projects.Romania's finance ministry has signed nine financing agreements granting state aid totaling RON151.1 million to nine investment projects through a support scheme for large investments in the economy. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]