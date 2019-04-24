Pope Francis’ mass in Sumuleu Ciuc draws pilgrims from Rwanda, Pakistan, Madagascar, Namibia, Reunion
Pilgrims from Rwanda, Pakistan, Madagascar, Namibia or Reunion have registered online to attend the Divine Liturgy Pope Francis will be celebrating in Sumuleu Ciuc on June 1, father Olah Zoltan from the Alba Iulia Roman Catholic Archdiocese announced on Wednesday.
He said that the registration on the official site of the event has ended and that more than 110,000 people have registered, of whom almost 84,000 are from Romania, mostly from Transylvania and Banat. Over 25,000 pilgrims are expected to come from Hungary, but also from the Hungarian communities in Serbia, Slovakia or Ukraine.
Some of the pilgrims planning to attend the Holy Mass in Sumuleu Ciuc come from very remote countries such as Pakistan, Rwanda, South Africa, Niger, Madagascar, Australia, Israel, Canada, Namibia or Reunion.
Olah Zoltan said that 362 priests and deacons, 161 monks and nuns, as well as 95 people with special conditions or who cannot move on their own have also registered online.
According to the cited source, 250 invitations have been sent in the country and abroad, and according to information so far, Hungarian President Ader Janos has expressed his intention to attend.
Harghita County Council president Borboly Csaba told today’s press meeting that a large traditional Szekely gate, 4.5 meters high and with an opening of 8 meters will be set up on the Sumuleu Hill, 200 meters from the open-air shrine where the Holy Liturgy will be celebrated; the artifact is in the works at the People’s Art School in Miercurea Ciuc.
Borboly also said that 80 mountain rescuers will be ready to intervene on the day of the visit and transport people with medical issues to the first aid points, adding that the County Council has allocated funding to equip the mountain rescuers.
Pope Francis will come to Romania between May 31 and June 2 on an apostolic visit that will take him to the cities of Bucharest, Iasi and Blaj, and to the Marian shrine in Sumuleu Ciuc.
The Pontiff will arrive in Sumuleu Ciuc on June 1 and will celebrate a liturgy at the altar in the Sumuleu mountain saddle. AGERPRES (RO - author: Gina Stefan, editor: Elena Stanciu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Rodica State)
