US ambassador Klemm meets representatives of SME employers



The US Ambassador to Romania, Hans G. Klemm, on Wednesday had a meeting with representatives of the Satu Mare Small and Medium Sized Enterprises Employers' Association (SIPM), a local chapter of the National Council of Romania's Privately-Owned Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (CNIPMMR), to feel the pulse of the business community, according to a press statement released by the employers' association. "His Excellency Hans G. Klemm wished to feel the pulse of the Satu Mare business community in a restricted framework to find out the difficulties it faces, as well as the investment opportunities in the area. Private sector representatives presented their business and mentioned their problems, the most common of which are legislative instability, a lack of predictability, red tape and a crisis of the labour market." At the end of the meeting, the ambassador voiced his intention to return to Satu Mare for wider business meetings, to be attended by potential US investors as well. In this respect, the chair of PIMM Satu Mare, Crina Dunca, invited him to participate in the INVEST Forum in Satu Mare, on a date to be mutually agreed upon. AGERPRES (RO - author: Gheorghe Pietrar, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)