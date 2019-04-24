Eurostat: Romania Posts Highest Government Debt-To-GDP Ratio In EU, In 4Q/2018



Romania's government debt reached 0.8% of the gross domestic product in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with the third quarter of 2018, being the country with the biggest increase in government debt-to-GDP ratio, during the mentioned period, data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the